CG-Vak Software Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore, up 50.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore in December 2022 up 50.8% from Rs. 13.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 44.99% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2022 up 43.92% from Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2021.

CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 6.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.37 in December 2021.

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 361.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.65% returns over the last 6 months and 22.68% over the last 12 months.