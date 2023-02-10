English
    CG-Vak Software Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore, up 50.8% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CG-Vak Software and Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore in December 2022 up 50.8% from Rs. 13.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 44.99% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2022 up 43.92% from Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2021.

    CG-Vak Software and Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.8318.9213.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.8318.9213.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.6312.729.21
    Depreciation0.430.390.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.491.431.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.294.382.85
    Other Income0.130.150.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.424.543.08
    Interest0.150.130.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.274.402.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.274.402.95
    Tax1.081.210.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.203.192.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.203.192.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.203.192.21
    Equity Share Capital5.055.055.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.336.324.37
    Diluted EPS6.336.324.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.336.324.37
    Diluted EPS6.336.324.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited