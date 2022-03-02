CG-Vak Software Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.81 crore, up 26.41% Y-o-Y
March 02, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CG-Vak Software and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.81 crore in December 2021 up 26.41% from Rs. 10.93 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021 up 26.18% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2021 up 35.34% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2020.
CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.46 in December 2020.
CG-Vak Software shares closed at 271.35 on February 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 76.78% returns over the last 6 months and 197.37% over the last 12 months.
|CG-Vak Software and Exports
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.81
|12.55
|10.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.81
|12.55
|10.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.21
|8.24
|7.44
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.26
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.46
|1.30
|1.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.85
|2.75
|2.07
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.33
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.08
|3.08
|2.25
|Interest
|0.12
|0.06
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.95
|3.02
|2.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.95
|3.02
|2.18
|Tax
|0.75
|0.75
|0.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.21
|2.27
|1.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.21
|2.27
|1.75
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.21
|2.27
|1.75
|Equity Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.37
|4.49
|3.46
|Diluted EPS
|4.37
|4.49
|3.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.37
|4.49
|3.46
|Diluted EPS
|4.37
|4.49
|3.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited