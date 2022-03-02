CG-Vak Software Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.81 crore, up 26.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.81 crore in December 2021 up 26.41% from Rs. 10.93 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021 up 26.18% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2021 up 35.34% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2020.

CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.46 in December 2020.

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 271.35 on February 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 76.78% returns over the last 6 months and 197.37% over the last 12 months.