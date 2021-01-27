CG-Vak Software Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.93 crore, up 13.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.93 crore in December 2020 up 13.22% from Rs. 9.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2020 up 84.9% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2020 up 71.72% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2019.

CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 3.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.87 in December 2019.

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 82.20 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 103.47% returns over the last 6 months and 116.03% over the last 12 months.