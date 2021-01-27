CG-Vak Software Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.93 crore, up 13.22% Y-o-Y
January 27, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CG-Vak Software and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.93 crore in December 2020 up 13.22% from Rs. 9.65 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2020 up 84.9% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2020 up 71.72% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2019.
CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 3.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.87 in December 2019.
CG-Vak Software shares closed at 82.20 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 103.47% returns over the last 6 months and 116.03% over the last 12 months.
|CG-Vak Software and Exports
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.93
|11.23
|9.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.93
|11.23
|9.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.44
|7.24
|6.97
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.23
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.17
|1.51
|1.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.07
|2.25
|1.20
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.08
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.25
|2.33
|1.31
|Interest
|0.07
|0.07
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.18
|2.26
|1.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.18
|2.26
|1.31
|Tax
|0.43
|0.63
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.75
|1.63
|0.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.75
|1.63
|0.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.75
|1.63
|0.95
|Equity Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.46
|3.23
|1.87
|Diluted EPS
|3.46
|3.23
|1.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.46
|3.23
|1.87
|Diluted EPS
|3.46
|3.23
|1.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited