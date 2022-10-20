CG Power Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,588.05 crore, up 17.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,588.05 crore in September 2022 up 17.47% from Rs. 1,351.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 177.99 crore in September 2022 up 90.02% from Rs. 93.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 259.59 crore in September 2022 up 50.43% from Rs. 172.57 crore in September 2021.

CG Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in September 2021.

CG Power shares closed at 256.25 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.68% returns over the last 6 months and 96.59% over the last 12 months.