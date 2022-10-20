 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CG Power Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,588.05 crore, up 17.47% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CG Power and Industrial Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,588.05 crore in September 2022 up 17.47% from Rs. 1,351.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 177.99 crore in September 2022 up 90.02% from Rs. 93.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 259.59 crore in September 2022 up 50.43% from Rs. 172.57 crore in September 2021.

CG Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in September 2021.

CG Power shares closed at 256.25 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.68% returns over the last 6 months and 96.59% over the last 12 months.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,588.05 1,558.59 1,351.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,588.05 1,558.59 1,351.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,004.16 1,134.68 995.23
Purchase of Traded Goods 50.69 77.50 36.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 47.16 -77.66 -48.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 80.32 88.57 66.19
Depreciation 18.68 18.70 18.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 163.42 159.65 144.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 223.62 157.15 138.78
Other Income 17.29 12.73 15.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 240.91 169.88 153.91
Interest 4.27 5.16 16.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 236.64 164.72 137.09
Exceptional Items 0.89 1.26 3.03
P/L Before Tax 237.53 165.98 140.12
Tax 59.54 41.59 46.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 177.99 124.39 93.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 177.99 124.39 93.67
Equity Share Capital 305.42 305.42 270.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.17 0.84 0.70
Diluted EPS 1.17 0.84 0.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.17 0.84 0.70
Diluted EPS 1.17 0.84 0.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
