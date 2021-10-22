CG Power Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,351.88 crore, up 139.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,351.88 crore in September 2021 up 139.36% from Rs. 564.80 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.67 crore in September 2021 up 169.44% from Rs. 134.90 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.57 crore in September 2021 up 234.5% from Rs. 51.59 crore in September 2020.

CG Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.15 in September 2020.

CG Power shares closed at 137.90 on October 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 108.15% returns over the last 6 months and 450.50% over the last 12 months.