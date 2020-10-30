CG Power Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 564.80 crore, down 41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CG Power and Industrial Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 564.80 crore in September 2020 down 41% from Rs. 957.36 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 134.90 crore in September 2020 down 15257.3% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.59 crore in September 2020 down 42.56% from Rs. 89.81 crore in September 2019.
CG Power shares closed at 29.95 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 274.38% returns over the last 6 months and 103.74% over the last 12 months.
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|564.80
|235.69
|957.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|564.80
|235.69
|957.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|400.02
|141.27
|573.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.55
|5.93
|26.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-43.30
|23.94
|65.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|64.40
|64.38
|85.90
|Depreciation
|20.60
|21.00
|25.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|85.31
|61.30
|135.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.22
|-82.13
|44.20
|Other Income
|7.77
|9.59
|19.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.99
|-72.54
|63.96
|Interest
|70.87
|64.61
|71.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-39.88
|-137.15
|-7.04
|Exceptional Items
|-88.64
|-272.54
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-128.52
|-409.69
|-7.04
|Tax
|6.38
|12.06
|-7.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-134.90
|-421.75
|0.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-134.90
|-421.75
|0.89
|Equity Share Capital
|125.35
|125.35
|125.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.15
|-6.73
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-2.15
|-6.73
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.15
|-6.73
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-2.15
|-6.73
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:11 am