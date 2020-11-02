CG Power Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 564.80 crore, down 41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 564.80 crore in September 2020 down 41% from Rs. 957.36 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 134.90 crore in September 2020 down 15257.3% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.59 crore in September 2020 down 42.56% from Rs. 89.81 crore in September 2019.

CG Power shares closed at 31.40 on October 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 313.16% returns over the last 6 months and 115.81% over the last 12 months.