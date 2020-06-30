CG Power Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 465.41 crore, down 67.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CG Power and Industrial Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 465.41 crore in March 2020 down 67.16% from Rs. 1,417.34 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 184.36 crore in March 2020 up 87.54% from Rs. 1,479.80 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 51.89 crore in March 2020 down 147.16% from Rs. 110.03 crore in March 2019.
CG Power shares closed at 8.15 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.23% returns over the last 6 months and -70.58% over the last 12 months.
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|465.41
|558.12
|1,417.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|465.41
|558.12
|1,417.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|304.67
|249.87
|997.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.97
|5.95
|13.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.32
|134.62
|-45.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|71.58
|78.65
|103.26
|Depreciation
|21.38
|22.79
|26.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|141.19
|94.01
|317.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-80.06
|-27.77
|4.47
|Other Income
|6.79
|10.36
|79.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-73.27
|-17.41
|83.84
|Interest
|72.60
|67.34
|110.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-145.87
|-84.75
|-26.51
|Exceptional Items
|-124.45
|-50.73
|-1,477.51
|P/L Before Tax
|-270.32
|-135.48
|-1,504.02
|Tax
|-85.96
|-8.80
|-46.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-184.36
|-126.68
|-1,457.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-21.94
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-184.36
|-126.68
|-1,479.80
|Equity Share Capital
|125.35
|125.35
|125.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|2,402.01
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.94
|-2.03
|-23.61
|Diluted EPS
|-2.94
|-2.03
|-23.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.94
|-2.03
|-23.61
|Diluted EPS
|-2.94
|-2.03
|-23.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:37 am