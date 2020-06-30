CG Power Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 465.41 crore, down 67.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 465.41 crore in March 2020 down 67.16% from Rs. 1,417.34 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 184.36 crore in March 2020 up 87.54% from Rs. 1,479.80 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 51.89 crore in March 2020 down 147.16% from Rs. 110.03 crore in March 2019.

CG Power shares closed at 8.15 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.23% returns over the last 6 months and -70.58% over the last 12 months.