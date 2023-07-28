CG Power Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,766.01 crore, up 13.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,766.01 crore in June 2023 up 13.31% from Rs. 1,558.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 192.06 crore in June 2023 up 54.4% from Rs. 124.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 276.56 crore in June 2023 up 46.65% from Rs. 188.58 crore in June 2022.

CG Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2022.

CG Power shares closed at 396.80 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.50% returns over the last 6 months and 80.16% over the last 12 months.