 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CG Power Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,558.59 crore, up 63.41% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CG Power and Industrial Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,558.59 crore in June 2022 up 63.41% from Rs. 953.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.39 crore in June 2022 up 179.4% from Rs. 44.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.58 crore in June 2022 up 74.87% from Rs. 107.84 crore in June 2021.

CG Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2021.

CG Power shares closed at 222.65 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.48% returns over the last 6 months and 188.97% over the last 12 months.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,558.59 1,407.25 953.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,558.59 1,407.25 953.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,134.68 929.71 675.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 77.50 50.79 35.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -77.66 50.01 -17.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 88.57 78.47 67.33
Depreciation 18.70 17.71 18.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 159.65 141.68 99.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 157.15 138.88 74.22
Other Income 12.73 8.72 14.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 169.88 147.60 88.99
Interest 5.16 16.40 16.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 164.72 131.20 72.88
Exceptional Items 1.26 -0.37 -4.89
P/L Before Tax 165.98 130.83 67.99
Tax 41.59 21.81 23.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 124.39 109.02 44.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 124.39 109.02 44.52
Equity Share Capital 305.42 288.37 267.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.84 0.78 0.33
Diluted EPS 0.84 0.74 0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.84 0.78 0.33
Diluted EPS 0.84 0.74 0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #CG Power #CG Power and Industrial Solutions #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results
first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.