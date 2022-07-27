CG Power Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,558.59 crore, up 63.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,558.59 crore in June 2022 up 63.41% from Rs. 953.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.39 crore in June 2022 up 179.4% from Rs. 44.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.58 crore in June 2022 up 74.87% from Rs. 107.84 crore in June 2021.

CG Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2021.

CG Power shares closed at 222.65 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.48% returns over the last 6 months and 188.97% over the last 12 months.