    CG Power Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,558.59 crore, up 63.41% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2022 / 11:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CG Power and Industrial Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,558.59 crore in June 2022 up 63.41% from Rs. 953.82 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.39 crore in June 2022 up 179.4% from Rs. 44.52 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.58 crore in June 2022 up 74.87% from Rs. 107.84 crore in June 2021.

    CG Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2021.

    CG Power shares closed at 222.65 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.48% returns over the last 6 months and 188.97% over the last 12 months.

    CG Power and Industrial Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,558.591,407.25953.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,558.591,407.25953.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,134.68929.71675.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods77.5050.7935.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-77.6650.01-17.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost88.5778.4767.33
    Depreciation18.7017.7118.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses159.65141.6899.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax157.15138.8874.22
    Other Income12.738.7214.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax169.88147.6088.99
    Interest5.1616.4016.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax164.72131.2072.88
    Exceptional Items1.26-0.37-4.89
    P/L Before Tax165.98130.8367.99
    Tax41.5921.8123.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities124.39109.0244.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period124.39109.0244.52
    Equity Share Capital305.42288.37267.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.840.780.33
    Diluted EPS0.840.740.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.840.780.33
    Diluted EPS0.840.740.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:11 pm
