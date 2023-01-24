 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CG Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,645.27 crore, up 13.76% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CG Power and Industrial Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,645.27 crore in December 2022 up 13.76% from Rs. 1,446.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 242.75 crore in December 2022 down 32.5% from Rs. 359.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 295.37 crore in December 2022 up 50.38% from Rs. 196.41 crore in December 2021.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,645.27 1,588.05 1,446.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,645.27 1,588.05 1,446.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,112.36 1,004.16 1,001.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 63.10 50.69 41.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.08 47.16 -18.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 79.46 80.32 75.53
Depreciation 18.63 18.68 18.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 159.09 163.42 156.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 241.71 223.62 170.69
Other Income 35.03 17.29 7.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 276.74 240.91 177.91
Interest 3.13 4.27 17.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 273.61 236.64 160.86
Exceptional Items 50.80 0.89 241.81
P/L Before Tax 324.41 237.53 402.67
Tax 81.66 59.54 43.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 242.75 177.99 359.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 242.75 177.99 359.61
Equity Share Capital 305.42 305.42 270.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.59 1.17 2.66
Diluted EPS 1.59 1.17 2.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.59 1.17 2.66
Diluted EPS 1.59 1.17 2.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited