CG Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,645.27 crore, up 13.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,645.27 crore in December 2022 up 13.76% from Rs. 1,446.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 242.75 crore in December 2022 down 32.5% from Rs. 359.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 295.37 crore in December 2022 up 50.38% from Rs. 196.41 crore in December 2021.