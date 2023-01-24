English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CG Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,645.27 crore, up 13.76% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CG Power and Industrial Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,645.27 crore in December 2022 up 13.76% from Rs. 1,446.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 242.75 crore in December 2022 down 32.5% from Rs. 359.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 295.37 crore in December 2022 up 50.38% from Rs. 196.41 crore in December 2021.

    CG Power and Industrial Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,645.271,588.051,446.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,645.271,588.051,446.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,112.361,004.161,001.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods63.1050.6941.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.0847.16-18.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost79.4680.3275.53
    Depreciation18.6318.6818.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses159.09163.42156.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax241.71223.62170.69
    Other Income35.0317.297.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax276.74240.91177.91
    Interest3.134.2717.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax273.61236.64160.86
    Exceptional Items50.800.89241.81
    P/L Before Tax324.41237.53402.67
    Tax81.6659.5443.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities242.75177.99359.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period242.75177.99359.61
    Equity Share Capital305.42305.42270.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.591.172.66
    Diluted EPS1.591.172.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.591.172.66
    Diluted EPS1.591.172.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited