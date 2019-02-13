CG Power Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,370.30 crore, up 16.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,370.30 crore in December 2018 up 16.19% from Rs. 1,179.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.82 crore in December 2018 down 825.52% from Rs. 9.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.48 crore in December 2018 up 20.32% from Rs. 132.55 crore in December 2017.

CG Power shares closed at 33.70 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.84% returns over the last 6 months and -62.66% over the last 12 months.