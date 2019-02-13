CG Power Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,370.30 crore, up 16.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CG Power and Industrial Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,370.30 crore in December 2018 up 16.19% from Rs. 1,179.38 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.82 crore in December 2018 down 825.52% from Rs. 9.21 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.48 crore in December 2018 up 20.32% from Rs. 132.55 crore in December 2017.
CG Power shares closed at 33.70 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.84% returns over the last 6 months and -62.66% over the last 12 months.
|
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,370.30
|1,388.12
|1,179.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,370.30
|1,388.12
|1,179.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|966.68
|893.52
|877.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.45
|3.91
|11.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.31
|56.75
|-28.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|87.20
|102.55
|91.93
|Depreciation
|26.12
|25.87
|26.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|205.19
|204.09
|140.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|81.97
|101.43
|60.88
|Other Income
|51.39
|38.41
|45.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|133.36
|139.84
|106.32
|Interest
|68.43
|58.42
|53.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|64.93
|81.42
|52.75
|Exceptional Items
|-138.52
|-34.92
|-42.58
|P/L Before Tax
|-73.59
|46.50
|10.17
|Tax
|-6.77
|18.10
|0.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-66.82
|28.40
|9.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-66.82
|28.40
|9.21
|Equity Share Capital
|125.35
|125.35
|125.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|0.45
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|0.45
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|0.45
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|0.45
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited