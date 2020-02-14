App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 10:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

CG Power loss doubles to Rs 210 cr in December quarter

The company's total income came down to Rs 1,190.47 crore in the third quarter, from Rs 2,084.12 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Friday said its consolidated net loss almost doubled to Rs 210.07 crore in the December 2019 quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. Its consolidated net loss was Rs 105.78 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to a BSE filing.

The company's total income came down to Rs 1,190.47 crore in the third quarter, from Rs 2,084.12 crore in the year-ago period.

In the April-December 2019 period, the firm's consolidated net loss also widened to Rs 1,878.88 crore as compared with Rs 317.90 crore a year ago. Its loss had stood at Rs 507.13 crore in 2018-19.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 10:25 pm

tags #Business #CG Power and Industrial Solutions #Results

