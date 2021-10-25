CG Power Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,453.79 crore, up 118.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,453.79 crore in September 2021 up 118.98% from Rs. 663.89 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 188.11 crore in September 2021 up 71.99% from Rs. 109.37 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.92 crore in September 2021 up 164.24% from Rs. 70.36 crore in September 2020.

CG Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.76 in September 2020.

CG Power shares closed at 143.85 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)