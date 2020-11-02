172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|cg-power-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-663-89-crore-down-56-93-y-o-y-2-6054101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CG Power Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 663.89 crore, down 56.93% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CG Power and Industrial Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 663.89 crore in September 2020 down 56.93% from Rs. 1,541.58 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.37 crore in September 2020 up 277.92% from Rs. 61.47 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.36 crore in September 2020 up 8.01% from Rs. 65.14 crore in September 2019.

CG Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.03 in September 2019.

CG Power shares closed at 31.40 on October 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 313.16% returns over the last 6 months and 115.81% over the last 12 months.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations663.89362.731,541.58
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations663.89362.731,541.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials447.61197.19889.92
Purchase of Traded Goods14.555.9326.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-42.0737.6358.19
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost86.85106.22242.89
Depreciation32.2139.6257.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses96.15123.70266.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.59-147.560.80
Other Income9.5666.826.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.15-80.747.72
Interest75.6081.6680.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-37.45-162.40-72.36
Exceptional Items153.67-74.97--
P/L Before Tax116.22-237.37-72.36
Tax6.8525.49-12.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities109.37-262.86-59.97
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items---0.02-1.50
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period109.37-262.88-61.47
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates109.37-262.88-61.47
Equity Share Capital125.35125.35125.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.76-3.87-1.03
Diluted EPS1.76-3.87-1.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.76-3.87-1.03
Diluted EPS1.76-3.87-1.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #CG Power #CG Power and Industrial Solutions #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.