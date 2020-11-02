CG Power Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 663.89 crore, down 56.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 663.89 crore in September 2020 down 56.93% from Rs. 1,541.58 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.37 crore in September 2020 up 277.92% from Rs. 61.47 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.36 crore in September 2020 up 8.01% from Rs. 65.14 crore in September 2019.

CG Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.03 in September 2019.

CG Power shares closed at 31.40 on October 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 313.16% returns over the last 6 months and 115.81% over the last 12 months.