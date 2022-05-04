CG Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,506.56 crore, up 34.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,506.56 crore in March 2022 up 34.78% from Rs. 1,117.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.65 crore in March 2022 down 62.04% from Rs. 294.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.20 crore in March 2022 up 129.51% from Rs. 78.08 crore in March 2021.

CG Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in March 2021.

CG Power shares closed at 192.60 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.70% returns over the last 6 months and 163.66% over the last 12 months.