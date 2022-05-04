 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CG Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,506.56 crore, up 34.78% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CG Power and Industrial Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,506.56 crore in March 2022 up 34.78% from Rs. 1,117.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.65 crore in March 2022 down 62.04% from Rs. 294.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.20 crore in March 2022 up 129.51% from Rs. 78.08 crore in March 2021.

CG Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in March 2021.

CG Power shares closed at 192.60 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.70% returns over the last 6 months and 163.66% over the last 12 months.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,506.56 1,551.01 1,117.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,506.56 1,551.01 1,117.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 989.12 1,049.19 800.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 50.79 41.50 44.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 42.77 -14.91 -57.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 99.19 99.39 88.02
Depreciation 23.23 24.61 32.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 153.77 167.74 181.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 147.69 183.49 28.75
Other Income 8.28 7.88 16.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.97 191.37 45.52
Interest 16.78 17.48 26.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 139.19 173.89 19.25
Exceptional Items -0.42 415.61 -284.73
P/L Before Tax 138.77 589.50 -265.48
Tax 27.12 44.28 -559.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 111.65 545.22 294.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -0.16 0.07
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 111.65 545.06 294.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 111.65 545.06 294.13
Equity Share Capital 288.37 270.37 267.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.80 4.03 2.20
Diluted EPS 0.75 3.59 1.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.80 4.03 2.20
Diluted EPS 0.75 3.59 1.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 4, 2022 09:46 am
