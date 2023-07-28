English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CG Power Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,874.00 crore, up 12.54% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CG Power and Industrial Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,874.00 crore in June 2023 up 12.54% from Rs. 1,665.24 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 203.71 crore in June 2023 up 56.78% from Rs. 129.93 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 287.54 crore in June 2023 up 42.76% from Rs. 201.41 crore in June 2022.

    CG Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2022.

    CG Power shares closed at 396.80 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.50% returns over the last 6 months and 80.16% over the last 12 months.

    CG Power and Industrial Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,874.001,902.791,665.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,874.001,902.791,665.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,322.601,190.691,183.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods79.4377.3277.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-93.2560.18-72.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost118.92109.37111.75
    Depreciation24.2624.7024.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses180.91189.89172.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax241.13250.64167.96
    Other Income22.1514.269.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax263.28264.90177.22
    Interest0.722.485.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax262.56262.42171.76
    Exceptional Items0.5418.841.26
    P/L Before Tax263.10281.26173.02
    Tax66.0521.2443.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities197.05260.02129.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items6.79166.20-0.05
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period203.84426.22129.93
    Minority Interest-0.13-0.11--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates203.71426.11129.93
    Equity Share Capital305.45305.43305.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.292.790.88
    Diluted EPS1.292.790.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.292.790.88
    Diluted EPS1.292.790.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CG Power #CG Power and Industrial Solutions #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!