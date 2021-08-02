CG Power Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,050.04 crore, up 189.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,050.04 crore in June 2021 up 189.48% from Rs. 362.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.29 crore in June 2021 up 118.37% from Rs. 262.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.58 crore in June 2021 up 390.81% from Rs. 41.12 crore in June 2020.

CG Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.87 in June 2020.

CG Power shares closed at 78.40 on July 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 91.22% returns over the last 6 months and 704.10% over the last 12 months.