    CG Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,775.44 crore, up 14.47% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CG Power and Industrial Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 1,775.44 crore in December 2022 up 14.47% from Rs. 1,551.01 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 227.86 crore in December 2022 down 58.2% from Rs. 545.06 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.28 crore in December 2022 up 43.66% from Rs. 215.98 crore in December 2021.
    CG Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.03 in December 2021.CG Power shares closed at 303.55 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.31% returns over the last 6 months and 75.56% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,775.441,696.271,551.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,775.441,696.271,551.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,183.721,060.461,049.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods63.1050.6941.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.2446.02-14.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost108.05102.9899.39
    Depreciation24.7924.7524.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses178.04176.41167.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax250.98234.96183.49
    Other Income34.5110.737.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax285.49245.69191.37
    Interest3.764.8817.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax281.73240.81173.89
    Exceptional Items30.770.89415.61
    P/L Before Tax312.50241.70589.50
    Tax82.7362.3944.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities229.77179.31545.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1.91-0.34-0.16
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period227.86178.97545.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates227.86178.97545.06
    Equity Share Capital305.42305.42270.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.491.174.03
    Diluted EPS1.491.173.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.491.174.03
    Diluted EPS1.491.173.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
