CG Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,775.44 crore, up 14.47% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,775.44 1,696.27 1,551.01 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,775.44 1,696.27 1,551.01 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,183.72 1,060.46 1,049.19 Purchase of Traded Goods 63.10 50.69 41.50 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.24 46.02 -14.91 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 108.05 102.98 99.39 Depreciation 24.79 24.75 24.61 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 178.04 176.41 167.74 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 250.98 234.96 183.49 Other Income 34.51 10.73 7.88 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 285.49 245.69 191.37 Interest 3.76 4.88 17.48 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 281.73 240.81 173.89 Exceptional Items 30.77 0.89 415.61 P/L Before Tax 312.50 241.70 589.50 Tax 82.73 62.39 44.28 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 229.77 179.31 545.22 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -1.91 -0.34 -0.16 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 227.86 178.97 545.06 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 227.86 178.97 545.06 Equity Share Capital 305.42 305.42 270.37 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.49 1.17 4.03 Diluted EPS 1.49 1.17 3.59 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.49 1.17 4.03 Diluted EPS 1.49 1.17 3.59 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --