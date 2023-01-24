CG Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,775.44 crore, up 14.47% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CG Power and Industrial Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 1,775.44 crore in December 2022 up 14.47% from Rs. 1,551.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 227.86 crore in December 2022 down 58.2% from Rs. 545.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.28 crore in December 2022 up 43.66% from Rs. 215.98 crore in December 2021.
CG Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.03 in December 2021.
|CG Power shares closed at 303.55 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.31% returns over the last 6 months and 75.56% over the last 12 months.
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,775.44
|1,696.27
|1,551.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,775.44
|1,696.27
|1,551.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,183.72
|1,060.46
|1,049.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|63.10
|50.69
|41.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-33.24
|46.02
|-14.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|108.05
|102.98
|99.39
|Depreciation
|24.79
|24.75
|24.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|178.04
|176.41
|167.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|250.98
|234.96
|183.49
|Other Income
|34.51
|10.73
|7.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|285.49
|245.69
|191.37
|Interest
|3.76
|4.88
|17.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|281.73
|240.81
|173.89
|Exceptional Items
|30.77
|0.89
|415.61
|P/L Before Tax
|312.50
|241.70
|589.50
|Tax
|82.73
|62.39
|44.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|229.77
|179.31
|545.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.91
|-0.34
|-0.16
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|227.86
|178.97
|545.06
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|227.86
|178.97
|545.06
|Equity Share Capital
|305.42
|305.42
|270.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.49
|1.17
|4.03
|Diluted EPS
|1.49
|1.17
|3.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.49
|1.17
|4.03
|Diluted EPS
|1.49
|1.17
|3.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited