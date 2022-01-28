CG Power Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,551.01 crore, up 89.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,551.01 crore in December 2021 up 89.26% from Rs. 819.52 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 545.06 crore in December 2021 up 201.96% from Rs. 534.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.98 crore in December 2021 up 93.57% from Rs. 111.58 crore in December 2020.

CG Power EPS has increased to Rs. 4.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.09 in December 2020.

CG Power shares closed at 184.90 on January 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 139.51% returns over the last 6 months and 369.29% over the last 12 months.