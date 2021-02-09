CG Power Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 819.52 crore, down 30.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 819.52 crore in December 2020 down 30.45% from Rs. 1,178.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 534.59 crore in December 2020 down 154.48% from Rs. 210.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.58 crore in December 2020 up 556.55% from Rs. 24.44 crore in December 2019.

CG Power shares closed at 44.70 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 290.39% returns over the last 6 months and 393.92% over the last 12 months.