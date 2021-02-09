CG Power Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 819.52 crore, down 30.45% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CG Power and Industrial Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 819.52 crore in December 2020 down 30.45% from Rs. 1,178.32 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 534.59 crore in December 2020 down 154.48% from Rs. 210.07 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.58 crore in December 2020 up 556.55% from Rs. 24.44 crore in December 2019.
CG Power shares closed at 44.70 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 290.39% returns over the last 6 months and 393.92% over the last 12 months.
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|819.52
|663.89
|1,178.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|819.52
|663.89
|1,178.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|524.21
|447.61
|627.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|21.58
|14.55
|5.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-19.25
|-42.07
|146.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|90.69
|86.85
|237.74
|Depreciation
|33.92
|32.21
|61.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|99.48
|96.15
|197.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|68.89
|28.59
|-98.58
|Other Income
|8.77
|9.56
|12.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|77.66
|38.15
|-86.43
|Interest
|13.57
|75.60
|79.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|64.09
|-37.45
|-166.39
|Exceptional Items
|-1,016.41
|153.67
|-53.57
|P/L Before Tax
|-952.32
|116.22
|-219.96
|Tax
|-417.72
|6.85
|-9.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-534.60
|109.37
|-209.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.01
|--
|-0.08
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-534.59
|109.37
|-210.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-534.59
|109.37
|-210.07
|Equity Share Capital
|267.60
|125.35
|125.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.09
|1.76
|-3.26
|Diluted EPS
|-6.09
|1.76
|-3.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.09
|1.76
|-3.26
|Diluted EPS
|-6.09
|1.76
|-3.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited