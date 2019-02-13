CG Power Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,719.52 crore, up 13.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CG Power and Industrial Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,719.52 crore in December 2018 up 13.42% from Rs. 1,516.08 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 150.18 crore in December 2018 down 431.99% from Rs. 28.23 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.94 crore in December 2018 up 24.85% from Rs. 128.11 crore in December 2017.
CG Power shares closed at 33.70 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.84% returns over the last 6 months and -62.66% over the last 12 months.
|
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,719.52
|1,650.01
|1,516.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,719.52
|1,650.01
|1,516.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,173.95
|1,056.59
|1,103.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.45
|3.91
|11.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|31.00
|-48.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|133.21
|146.86
|138.56
|Depreciation
|37.94
|37.88
|38.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|251.45
|249.29
|184.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|110.53
|124.48
|88.81
|Other Income
|11.47
|4.48
|0.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|122.00
|128.96
|89.79
|Interest
|70.81
|57.41
|56.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|51.19
|71.55
|33.21
|Exceptional Items
|-116.64
|-13.17
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-65.45
|58.38
|33.21
|Tax
|3.17
|20.32
|-0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-68.62
|38.06
|33.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-80.75
|-63.43
|-115.03
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-149.37
|-25.37
|-81.64
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.81
|-1.01
|53.41
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-150.18
|-26.38
|-28.23
|Equity Share Capital
|125.35
|125.35
|125.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.40
|-0.42
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-2.40
|-0.42
|-0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.40
|-0.42
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-2.40
|-0.42
|-0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited