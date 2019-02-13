CG Power Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,719.52 crore, up 13.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,719.52 crore in December 2018 up 13.42% from Rs. 1,516.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 150.18 crore in December 2018 down 431.99% from Rs. 28.23 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.94 crore in December 2018 up 24.85% from Rs. 128.11 crore in December 2017.

CG Power shares closed at 33.70 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.84% returns over the last 6 months and -62.66% over the last 12 months.