MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CG Power and Industrial Solutions posts Rs 48 crore profit for Q1

Total income rose to Rs 1,062.24 crore in the quarter from Rs 434.84 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI
August 02, 2021 / 08:07 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 48 crore for June quarter 2021-22 mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 262.88 crore for the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 1,062.24 crore in the quarter from Rs 434.84 crore in the same period a year ago.

There was no material impact on the Group due to COVID-19, it said.

However, it said that during the quarter, operations at its plants were impacted due to lockdown and movement restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID second wave.

Close

Capacity utilisation, production and dispatches were lower than the normal level.

The company has facilitated vaccination of the employees and workmen at its offices/plants and approximately 89 per cent of the total manpower has been vaccinated, it added.
PTI
Tags: #Business #CG Power and Industrial Solutions #Results
first published: Aug 2, 2021 08:07 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.