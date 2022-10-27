 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CG Consumer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,331.61 crore, down 3.84% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,331.61 crore in September 2022 down 3.84% from Rs. 1,384.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.95 crore in September 2022 down 22.6% from Rs. 170.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.77 crore in September 2022 down 27.54% from Rs. 242.58 crore in September 2021.

CG Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.72 in September 2021.

CG Consumer shares closed at 377.90 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.71% returns over the last 6 months and -16.15% over the last 12 months.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,331.61 1,608.05 1,384.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,331.61 1,608.05 1,384.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 291.09 383.62 322.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 561.93 850.68 611.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 62.24 -120.57 8.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 106.97 118.72 96.22
Depreciation 12.84 12.30 10.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 158.30 181.93 133.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 138.24 181.37 204.08
Other Income 24.69 10.54 28.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 162.93 191.91 232.52
Interest 28.06 20.65 8.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 134.87 171.26 224.50
Exceptional Items 8.89 -- --
P/L Before Tax 143.76 171.26 224.50
Tax 11.81 43.74 54.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 131.95 127.52 170.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 131.95 127.52 170.49
Equity Share Capital 127.18 126.73 125.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.08 2.01 2.72
Diluted EPS 2.07 2.00 2.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.08 2.01 2.72
Diluted EPS 2.07 2.00 2.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 27, 2022 03:00 pm
