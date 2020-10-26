CG Consumer Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,198.39 crore, up 11.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,198.39 crore in September 2020 up 11.4% from Rs. 1,075.79 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.08 crore in September 2020 up 23.2% from Rs. 111.27 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.52 crore in September 2020 up 42.87% from Rs. 141.75 crore in September 2019.

CG Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.78 in September 2019.

CG Consumer shares closed at 305.20 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 41.10% returns over the last 6 months and 19.08% over the last 12 months.