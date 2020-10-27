CG Consumer Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,198.39 crore, up 11.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,198.39 crore in September 2020 up 11.4% from Rs. 1,075.79 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.08 crore in September 2020 up 23.2% from Rs. 111.27 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.52 crore in September 2020 up 42.87% from Rs. 141.75 crore in September 2019.

CG Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.78 in September 2019.

CG Consumer shares closed at 304.15 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 40.61% returns over the last 6 months and 18.67% over the last 12 months.