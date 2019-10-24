App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CG Consumer Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,075.79 crore, up 3.66% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,075.79 crore in September 2019 up 3.66% from Rs. 1,037.83 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.27 crore in September 2019 up 44.68% from Rs. 76.91 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.75 crore in September 2019 up 5.98% from Rs. 133.75 crore in September 2018.

CG Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.23 in September 2018.

CG Consumer shares closed at 262.65 on October 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.71% returns over the last 6 months and 32.69% over the last 12 months.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations1,075.791,346.841,037.83
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,075.791,346.841,037.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials231.01261.59133.05
Purchase of Traded Goods528.12642.91500.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.482.83107.26
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost81.0081.9867.53
Depreciation6.395.783.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses132.63165.47105.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.12186.28120.69
Other Income12.2417.329.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax135.36203.60130.52
Interest8.7114.9915.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax126.65188.61115.48
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax126.65188.61115.48
Tax15.3866.0138.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities111.27122.6076.91
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period111.27122.6076.91
Equity Share Capital125.41125.40125.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.781.961.23
Diluted EPS1.761.941.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.781.961.23
Diluted EPS1.761.941.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited


First Published on Oct 24, 2019 03:52 pm

tags #CG Consumer #Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results

