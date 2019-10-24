CG Consumer Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,075.79 crore, up 3.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,075.79 crore in September 2019 up 3.66% from Rs. 1,037.83 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.27 crore in September 2019 up 44.68% from Rs. 76.91 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.75 crore in September 2019 up 5.98% from Rs. 133.75 crore in September 2018.

CG Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.23 in September 2018.

CG Consumer shares closed at 262.65 on October 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.71% returns over the last 6 months and 32.69% over the last 12 months.