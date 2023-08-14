English
    CG Consumer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,657.46 crore, up 3.07% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,657.46 crore in June 2023 up 3.07% from Rs. 1,608.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.32 crore in June 2023 down 9.57% from Rs. 127.52 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.31 crore in June 2023 down 9.74% from Rs. 204.21 crore in June 2022.

    CG Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.01 in June 2022.

    CG Consumer shares closed at 295.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.04% returns over the last 6 months and -20.68% over the last 12 months.

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,657.461,603.841,608.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,657.461,603.841,608.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials398.84378.78383.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods802.05834.49850.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-30.12-101.85-120.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost112.72105.68118.72
    Depreciation13.9914.8112.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses208.25190.39181.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax151.73181.54181.37
    Other Income18.5919.9110.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax170.32201.45191.91
    Interest19.2226.0920.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax151.10175.36171.26
    Exceptional Items---3.35--
    P/L Before Tax151.10172.01171.26
    Tax35.7840.2643.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities115.32131.75127.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period115.32131.75127.52
    Equity Share Capital127.94127.22126.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.812.072.01
    Diluted EPS1.802.072.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.812.072.01
    Diluted EPS1.802.072.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:33 am

