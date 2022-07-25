 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CG Consumer Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,608.05 crore, up 53.71% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,608.05 crore in June 2022 up 53.71% from Rs. 1,046.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.52 crore in June 2022 up 36.94% from Rs. 93.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.21 crore in June 2022 up 43.35% from Rs. 142.46 crore in June 2021.

CG Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.48 in June 2021.

CG Consumer shares closed at 377.05 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.62% returns over the last 6 months and -20.24% over the last 12 months.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,608.05 1,532.05 1,046.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,608.05 1,532.05 1,046.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 383.62 358.00 211.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 850.68 734.09 517.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -120.57 -15.73 -20.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 118.72 83.51 88.53
Depreciation 12.30 14.49 7.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 181.93 149.87 126.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 181.37 207.82 115.20
Other Income 10.54 18.02 19.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 191.91 225.84 134.89
Interest 20.65 10.55 10.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 171.26 215.29 124.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 171.26 215.29 124.82
Tax 43.74 33.53 31.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 127.52 181.76 93.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 127.52 181.76 93.12
Equity Share Capital 126.73 126.68 125.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.01 2.89 1.48
Diluted EPS 2.00 2.89 1.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.01 2.89 1.48
Diluted EPS 2.00 2.89 1.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:00 am
