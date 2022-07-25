CG Consumer Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,608.05 crore, up 53.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,608.05 crore in June 2022 up 53.71% from Rs. 1,046.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.52 crore in June 2022 up 36.94% from Rs. 93.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.21 crore in June 2022 up 43.35% from Rs. 142.46 crore in June 2021.

CG Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.48 in June 2021.

CG Consumer shares closed at 377.05 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.62% returns over the last 6 months and -20.24% over the last 12 months.