CG Consumer Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,046.15 crore, up 46.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,046.15 crore in June 2021 up 46.69% from Rs. 713.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.12 crore in June 2021 up 26.33% from Rs. 73.71 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.46 crore in June 2021 up 21.16% from Rs. 117.58 crore in June 2020.

CG Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.18 in June 2020.

CG Consumer shares closed at 472.75 on July 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.02% returns over the last 6 months and 92.17% over the last 12 months.