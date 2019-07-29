CG Consumer Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,346.84 crore, up 11.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,346.84 crore in June 2019 up 11.87% from Rs. 1,203.89 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.60 crore in June 2019 up 17.58% from Rs. 104.27 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.38 crore in June 2019 up 18.9% from Rs. 176.10 crore in June 2018.

CG Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.66 in June 2018.

CG Consumer shares closed at 228.55 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.96% returns over the last 6 months and -4.99% over the last 12 months.