CG Consumer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,265.81 crore, down 10.24% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,265.81 crore in December 2022 down 10.24% from Rs. 1,410.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.34 crore in December 2022 down 43.06% from Rs. 148.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.45 crore in December 2022 down 30.61% from Rs. 215.39 crore in December 2021.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,265.81 1,331.61 1,410.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,265.81 1,331.61 1,410.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 254.55 291.09 302.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 568.24 561.93 593.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 46.25 62.24 67.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 108.26 106.97 94.13
Depreciation 14.28 12.84 10.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 158.33 158.30 150.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.90 138.24 191.47
Other Income 19.27 24.69 13.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.17 162.93 205.22
Interest 27.89 28.06 6.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 107.28 134.87 198.55
Exceptional Items -- 8.89 --
P/L Before Tax 107.28 143.76 198.55
Tax 22.94 11.81 50.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.34 131.95 148.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.34 131.95 148.12
Equity Share Capital 127.18 127.18 125.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.33 2.08 2.36
Diluted EPS 1.32 2.07 2.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.33 2.08 2.36
Diluted EPS 1.32 2.07 2.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited