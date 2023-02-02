CG Consumer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,265.81 crore, down 10.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,265.81 crore in December 2022 down 10.24% from Rs. 1,410.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.34 crore in December 2022 down 43.06% from Rs. 148.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.45 crore in December 2022 down 30.61% from Rs. 215.39 crore in December 2021.

CG Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.36 in December 2021.

