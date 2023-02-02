English
    CG Consumer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,265.81 crore, down 10.24% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,265.81 crore in December 2022 down 10.24% from Rs. 1,410.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.34 crore in December 2022 down 43.06% from Rs. 148.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.45 crore in December 2022 down 30.61% from Rs. 215.39 crore in December 2021.

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,265.811,331.611,410.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,265.811,331.611,410.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials254.55291.09302.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods568.24561.93593.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks46.2562.2467.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost108.26106.9794.13
    Depreciation14.2812.8410.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses158.33158.30150.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.90138.24191.47
    Other Income19.2724.6913.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax135.17162.93205.22
    Interest27.8928.066.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax107.28134.87198.55
    Exceptional Items--8.89--
    P/L Before Tax107.28143.76198.55
    Tax22.9411.8150.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.34131.95148.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.34131.95148.12
    Equity Share Capital127.18127.18125.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.332.082.36
    Diluted EPS1.322.072.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.332.082.36
    Diluted EPS1.322.072.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
