CG Consumer Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,071.29 crore, up 3.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,071.29 crore in December 2019 up 3.98% from Rs. 1,030.31 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 161.02 crore in December 2019 up 102.11% from Rs. 79.67 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.25 crore in December 2019 up 11.41% from Rs. 138.45 crore in December 2018.

CG Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.27 in December 2018.

CG Consumer shares closed at 267.05 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.93% returns over the last 6 months and 23.38% over the last 12 months.