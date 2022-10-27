 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CG Consumer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,699.50 crore, up 22.7% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,699.50 crore in September 2022 up 22.7% from Rs. 1,385.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.79 crore in September 2022 down 20.79% from Rs. 158.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.41 crore in September 2022 down 8.47% from Rs. 230.97 crore in September 2021.

CG Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.53 in September 2021.

CG Consumer shares closed at 377.90 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.71% returns over the last 6 months and -16.15% over the last 12 months.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,699.50 1,862.94 1,385.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,699.50 1,862.94 1,385.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 406.55 548.44 322.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 627.45 887.61 611.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 119.37 -158.02 8.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 133.18 143.44 96.22
Depreciation 28.28 27.56 10.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 219.84 221.55 133.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 164.83 192.36 204.05
Other Income 18.30 10.41 16.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 183.13 202.77 220.91
Interest 29.87 22.51 8.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 153.26 180.26 212.89
Exceptional Items -- -6.39 --
P/L Before Tax 153.26 173.87 212.89
Tax 22.55 47.92 54.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 130.71 125.95 158.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 130.71 125.95 158.81
Minority Interest -4.92 -4.94 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 125.79 121.01 158.81
Equity Share Capital 127.18 126.73 125.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.06 1.99 2.53
Diluted EPS 2.05 1.98 2.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.06 1.99 2.53
Diluted EPS 2.05 1.98 2.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
