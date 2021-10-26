CG Consumer Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,385.12 crore, up 14.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,385.12 crore in September 2021 up 14.17% from Rs. 1,213.19 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.81 crore in September 2021 up 12.09% from Rs. 141.68 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.97 crore in September 2021 up 11.08% from Rs. 207.93 crore in September 2020.

CG Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.26 in September 2020.

CG Consumer shares closed at 450.70 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.86% returns over the last 6 months and 48.18% over the last 12 months.