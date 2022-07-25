 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CG Consumer Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,862.94 crore, up 77.34% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,862.94 crore in June 2022 up 77.34% from Rs. 1,050.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.01 crore in June 2022 up 27.7% from Rs. 94.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.33 crore in June 2022 up 59.24% from Rs. 144.64 crore in June 2021.

CG Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in June 2021.

CG Consumer shares closed at 377.05 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.62% returns over the last 6 months and -20.24% over the last 12 months.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,862.94 1,547.92 1,050.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,862.94 1,547.92 1,050.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 548.44 358.00 211.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 887.61 743.45 519.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -158.02 -15.75 -19.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 143.44 83.51 88.53
Depreciation 27.56 14.48 7.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 221.55 149.94 126.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 192.36 214.29 117.47
Other Income 10.41 22.15 19.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 202.77 236.44 137.07
Interest 22.51 10.55 10.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 180.26 225.89 127.00
Exceptional Items -6.39 -12.97 --
P/L Before Tax 173.87 212.92 127.00
Tax 47.92 36.37 32.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 125.95 176.55 94.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 125.95 176.55 94.76
Minority Interest -4.94 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 121.01 176.55 94.76
Equity Share Capital 126.73 126.68 125.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.99 2.81 1.51
Diluted EPS 1.98 2.79 1.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.99 2.81 1.51
Diluted EPS 1.98 2.79 1.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
