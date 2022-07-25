CG Consumer Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,862.94 crore, up 77.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,862.94 crore in June 2022 up 77.34% from Rs. 1,050.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.01 crore in June 2022 up 27.7% from Rs. 94.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.33 crore in June 2022 up 59.24% from Rs. 144.64 crore in June 2021.

CG Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in June 2021.

CG Consumer shares closed at 377.05 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.62% returns over the last 6 months and -20.24% over the last 12 months.