CG Consumer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,516.21 crore, up 7.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,516.21 crore in December 2022 up 7.49% from Rs. 1,410.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.25 crore in December 2022 down 42.5% from Rs. 148.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.69 crore in December 2022 down 19.43% from Rs. 215.57 crore in December 2021.