CG Consumer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,516.21 crore, up 7.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,516.21 crore in December 2022 up 7.49% from Rs. 1,410.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.25 crore in December 2022 down 42.5% from Rs. 148.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.69 crore in December 2022 down 19.43% from Rs. 215.57 crore in December 2021.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,516.21 1,699.50 1,410.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,516.21 1,699.50 1,410.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 349.03 406.55 302.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 627.31 627.45 593.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 46.66 119.37 67.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 134.13 133.18 94.13
Depreciation 29.68 28.28 10.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 206.69 219.84 151.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.71 164.83 191.36
Other Income 21.30 18.30 14.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 144.01 183.13 205.40
Interest 29.42 29.87 6.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 114.59 153.26 198.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 114.59 153.26 198.73
Tax 26.40 22.55 50.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.19 130.71 148.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.19 130.71 148.26
Minority Interest -2.94 -4.92 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 85.25 125.79 148.26
Equity Share Capital 127.18 127.18 125.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 2.06 2.36
Diluted EPS 1.38 2.05 2.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 2.06 2.36
Diluted EPS 1.38 2.05 2.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited