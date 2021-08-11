MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CESC's net profit jumps 34% to Rs 280 crore in June quarter

The company's consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 209 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year 2020-21.

PTI
August 11, 2021 / 07:35 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CESC Ltd posted a 34 percent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 280 crore for the June 2021 quarter.

Its consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 209 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year 2020-21.

Total income in the June 2021 quarter rose to Rs 3,242 crore, from Rs 2,662 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company is primarily engaged in generation and distribution of electricity, and does not operate in any other significant reportable segment.
PTI
Tags: #Business #CESC Ltd #Results
first published: Aug 11, 2021 07:35 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.