CESC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,263.00 crore, up 8.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CESC are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,263.00 crore in September 2022 up 8.23% from Rs. 2,091.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.00 crore in September 2022 down 85.96% from Rs. 235.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 368.00 crore in September 2022 down 32.6% from Rs. 546.00 crore in September 2021.

CESC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in September 2021.

CESC shares closed at 74.50 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.16% returns over the last 6 months and -17.77% over the last 12 months.

CESC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,263.00 2,347.00 2,091.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,263.00 2,347.00 2,091.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 929.00 1,008.00 1,191.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.00 4.00 3.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 276.00 231.00 233.00
Depreciation 119.00 120.00 116.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 735.00 710.00 245.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 201.00 274.00 303.00
Other Income 48.00 33.00 127.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 249.00 307.00 430.00
Interest 148.00 134.00 124.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 101.00 173.00 306.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 101.00 173.00 306.00
Tax 68.00 35.00 71.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.00 138.00 235.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.00 138.00 235.00
Equity Share Capital 133.00 133.00 133.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.83 1.04 1.78
Diluted EPS 1.83 1.04 1.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.83 1.04 1.78
Diluted EPS 1.83 1.04 1.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

