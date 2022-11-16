CESC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,263.00 crore, up 8.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,263.00 crore in September 2022 up 8.23% from Rs. 2,091.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.00 crore in September 2022 down 85.96% from Rs. 235.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 368.00 crore in September 2022 down 32.6% from Rs. 546.00 crore in September 2021.

CESC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in September 2021.

CESC shares closed at 74.50 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.16% returns over the last 6 months and -17.77% over the last 12 months.