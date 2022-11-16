English
    CESC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,263.00 crore, up 8.23% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CESC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,263.00 crore in September 2022 up 8.23% from Rs. 2,091.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.00 crore in September 2022 down 85.96% from Rs. 235.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 368.00 crore in September 2022 down 32.6% from Rs. 546.00 crore in September 2021.

    CESC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in September 2021.

    CESC shares closed at 74.50 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.16% returns over the last 6 months and -17.77% over the last 12 months.

    CESC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,263.002,347.002,091.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,263.002,347.002,091.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials929.001,008.001,191.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.004.003.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost276.00231.00233.00
    Depreciation119.00120.00116.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses735.00710.00245.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax201.00274.00303.00
    Other Income48.0033.00127.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax249.00307.00430.00
    Interest148.00134.00124.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax101.00173.00306.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax101.00173.00306.00
    Tax68.0035.0071.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.00138.00235.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.00138.00235.00
    Equity Share Capital133.00133.00133.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.831.041.78
    Diluted EPS1.831.041.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.831.041.78
    Diluted EPS1.831.041.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
