    CESC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,655.00 crore, up 2.8% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CESC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,655.00 crore in March 2023 up 2.8% from Rs. 1,610.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 263.00 crore in March 2023 up 1.54% from Rs. 259.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 294.00 crore in March 2023 down 49.48% from Rs. 582.00 crore in March 2022.

    CESC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.96 in March 2022.

    CESC shares closed at 70.25 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.04% returns over the last 6 months and -10.22% over the last 12 months.

    CESC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,655.001,708.001,610.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,655.001,708.001,610.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials528.00661.00957.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.003.004.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost238.00238.00210.00
    Depreciation122.00119.00120.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses647.00581.00263.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.00106.0056.00
    Other Income56.0056.00406.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax172.00162.00462.00
    Interest166.00156.00130.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.006.00332.00
    Exceptional Items333.00231.00--
    P/L Before Tax339.00237.00332.00
    Tax76.0051.0073.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities263.00186.00259.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period263.00186.00259.00
    Equity Share Capital133.00133.00133.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.991.401.96
    Diluted EPS1.991.401.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.991.401.96
    Diluted EPS1.991.401.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
