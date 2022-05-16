 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CESC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,610.00 crore, down 4.62% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CESC are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,610.00 crore in March 2022 down 4.62% from Rs. 1,688.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 259.00 crore in March 2022 down 4.07% from Rs. 270.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 582.00 crore in March 2022 up 40.58% from Rs. 414.00 crore in March 2021.

CESC EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.96 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.43 in March 2021.

CESC shares closed at 78.55 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.30% returns over the last 6 months and 16.47% over the last 12 months.

CESC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,610.00 1,662.00 1,688.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,610.00 1,662.00 1,688.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 957.00 1,027.00 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.00 4.00 4.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- 933.00
Employees Cost 210.00 198.00 194.00
Depreciation 120.00 117.00 117.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 263.00 221.00 247.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.00 95.00 193.00
Other Income 406.00 259.00 104.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 462.00 354.00 297.00
Interest 130.00 123.00 128.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 332.00 231.00 169.00
Exceptional Items -- -- 117.00
P/L Before Tax 332.00 231.00 286.00
Tax 73.00 47.00 16.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 259.00 184.00 270.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 259.00 184.00 270.00
Equity Share Capital 133.00 133.00 133.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.96 1.39 20.43
Diluted EPS 1.96 1.39 20.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.96 1.39 20.43
Diluted EPS 1.96 1.39 20.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #CESC #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: May 16, 2022 09:00 am
