CESC Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,931.00 crore, up 21.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,931.00 crore in June 2021 up 21.83% from Rs. 1,585.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.00 crore in June 2021 up 2.99% from Rs. 134.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 420.00 crore in June 2021 up 60.31% from Rs. 262.00 crore in June 2020.

CESC EPS has increased to Rs. 10.37 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.15 in June 2020.

CESC shares closed at 739.50 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.79% returns over the last 6 months and 28.24% over the last 12 months.