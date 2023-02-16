CESC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,708.00 crore, up 2.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,708.00 crore in December 2022 up 2.77% from Rs. 1,662.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 186.00 crore in December 2022 up 1.09% from Rs. 184.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.00 crore in December 2022 down 40.34% from Rs. 471.00 crore in December 2021.