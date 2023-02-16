 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CESC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,708.00 crore, up 2.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CESC are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,708.00 crore in December 2022 up 2.77% from Rs. 1,662.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 186.00 crore in December 2022 up 1.09% from Rs. 184.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.00 crore in December 2022 down 40.34% from Rs. 471.00 crore in December 2021.

CESC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,708.00 2,263.00 1,662.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,708.00 2,263.00 1,662.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 661.00 929.00 1,027.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.00 3.00 4.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 238.00 276.00 198.00
Depreciation 119.00 119.00 117.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 581.00 735.00 221.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.00 201.00 95.00
Other Income 56.00 48.00 259.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 162.00 249.00 354.00
Interest 156.00 148.00 123.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.00 101.00 231.00
Exceptional Items 231.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 237.00 101.00 231.00
Tax 51.00 68.00 47.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 186.00 33.00 184.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 186.00 33.00 184.00
Equity Share Capital 133.00 133.00 133.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.40 1.83 1.39
Diluted EPS 1.40 1.83 1.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.40 1.83 1.39
Diluted EPS 1.40 1.83 1.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
