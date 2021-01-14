MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CESC Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.59 crore, down 98.99% Y-o-Y

January 14, 2021 / 04:18 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CESC are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.59 crore in December 2020 down 98.99% from Rs. 1,648.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2020 down 98.97% from Rs. 176.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2020 down 98.93% from Rs. 306.00 crore in December 2019.

CESC EPS has increased to Rs. 13.67 in December 2020 from Rs. 13.27 in December 2019.

Close

CESC shares closed at 683.90 on January 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.39% returns over the last 6 months and -7.47% over the last 12 months.

CESC
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations16.591,989.001,648.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations16.591,989.001,648.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.045.005.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel9.321,142.00971.00
Employees Cost2.12254.00201.00
Depreciation1.16113.00110.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.12250.00194.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.83225.00167.00
Other Income0.2814.0029.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.11239.00196.00
Interest1.17121.00117.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.94118.0079.00
Exceptional Items1.1481.00135.00
P/L Before Tax2.08199.00214.00
Tax0.26-29.0038.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.82228.00176.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.82228.00176.00
Equity Share Capital1.33133.00133.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.6717.2013.27
Diluted EPS13.6717.2013.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.6817.2013.27
Diluted EPS13.6717.2013.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #CESC #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: Jan 14, 2021 04:14 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | How govt can help healthcare sector become self-reliant post-COVID

Budget 2021 | How govt can help healthcare sector become self-reliant post-COVID

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.